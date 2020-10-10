Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee who was shifted to ICU late on Friday, October 9, after his conditions deteriorated in a private hospital, is now stable according to daughter Poulomi Bose Chatterjee.

The 85-year-old actor who had tested coronavirus positive on October 5, was suffering from several comorbidities. It was learnt that the actor had a chronic obstructive pulmonary disease-related problem. Last year, he had suffered a bout of pneumonia and was admitted to a hospital for a few days.

Clarifying on his health condition daughter Poulomi took to Facebook and informed: “As per the team of 12 doctors attending to him, my father is maintaining his vital parameters and is stable on this count. His bp is normal and he has no need for oxygen administration at the moment.” Adding more details to the post she says, “However, he is suffering from COVID Encephalopathy as per the physicians' assessment and therefore disoriented and restless at this time. All due care is being taken on this count. There has been no deterioration on account of his comorbidities including a high PSA count, pneumonia tendencies and compromised lungs which is a good sign.”

Soumitra was reportedly shooting for the film Abhijan directed by actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay.