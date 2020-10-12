Actress Rhea Chakraborty today wrote to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) demanding action against neighbour Dimple Thawani who had told a news channel that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput had dropped her to her residence on June 13. Sushant was found dead at his residence on June 14.

"I say that one such person, Mrs Dimple Thawani, made patently false and bogus allegations against me knowing them to be false, to mislead the investigation. The allegation was that the late Sushant Singh Rajput had dropped me to my residence in his car on the 13th of June 2020, which is utterly false," she said and added, "I say that the said conduct makes out a prima facie case punishable under Sections 203 and 211 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and/or an attempt to commit an offence under Section 203 and 211 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, one of which is punishable with imprisonment for a minimum of 7 years."





Rhea also called out the sections of media who carried false stories. "During the investigation, several media channels carried false and bogus stories without any material to substantiate these patently false and fabricated claims in order to achieve their own ends."

This is the first step taken by the actress against those who participated in the witch-hunt against her.