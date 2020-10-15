Many Bollywood celebrities used the lockdown period to ditch a non-vegetarian diet and go vegetarian

For many stars, the new normal is green. Many Bollywood celebrities used the lockdown period to ditch a non-vegetarian diet and go vegetarian. While some have taken to the habit owing to climate awareness, for others it is an attempt to reduce the carbon footprint. Others feel it is a step towards healthy living.

Here's a list of celebrities who turned vegetarian during the lockdown:

1. Bhumi Pednekar





Bollywood actress and environmentalist Bhumi Pednekar became a vegetarian during the lockdown, and she is loving it.

"I was never heavy on a non-vegetarian diet but I took a call during the lockdown. It was actually something that happened organically. It's been six months and I'm good, guilt-free and I feel physically strong as well," she said, adding: "For many years I wanted to go vegetarian but breaking habits are the toughest thing to do. My journey with Climate Warrior taught me a lot of things and I just didn't feel like eating meat anymore."

2. Shilpa Shetty Kundra

In July, the actress and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra revealed that she has accepted vegetarianism completely, saying the switch seemed impossible to her initially.

"Over the years, I've realised that cultivating livestock for food, has not only destroyed forests but also been the largest sources of carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous-oxide emissions. These are majorly responsible for the climate change our planet is experiencing," she wrote on social media. The actress also said that it is "the best change for our health and the health of the planet".

3. Riteish Deshmukh

Earlier this month, Riteish Deshmukh shared that he has given up non-vegetarian food, black coffee and aerated drinks for a cause.

"I have given up non-vegetarian food, black coffee and aerated drinks. I want to keep my body healthy. And eventually, when the time comes for donating my organs, people should say, 'Jaate jaate healthy organs chhod kar gaya' (he left healthy organs)," said Riteish.

4. Genelia Deshmukh

Amid the lockdown, Genelia Deshmukh delved into how her perspective of looking at things changed after she turned vegetarian a couple of years ago.

"Turning vegetarian was a choice I took a couple of years ago... I honestly thought it was going to be really really tough, but I was determined to make it work. On my journey, I realised the beauty of plants, the various colours I see through them and eventually the nutrients I get through them, but most importantly I feel less cruel to animals..." the actress said.

5. Sanjay Dutt

It was revealed in April that Sanjay Dutt has given up non-vegetarian food.

The celebrities add to the list of vegetarian Bollywood stars, which already includes Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor and Malaika Arora, among others.

From the world of Hollywood, comedian Ricky Gervais revealed that he got through the lockdown with lots of vegan meaty comfort food, and at one occasion claimed "eating things you shouldn't" causes pandemics like the coronavirus outbreak.

Singer-songwriter and actor Lenny Kravitz also revealed that he has become vegan and grows most of his own food, while rapper Snoop Dogg shared that he is taking the help of his vegan and vegetarian family members to help him consume more plant-based foods.