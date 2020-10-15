Amid floods, heavy downpour and devastation, Tollywood celebrities have urged people to stay safe. Hyderabad faced loss of life, power cuts and acute damage to property as the rains wreaked havoc for around four days.



Posting a video of the heavy rainfall, Namrata Shirodkar said on her social media, "My heart goes out to all those affected by the catastrophic rainfall in Hyderabad. Scary to think the face of our city has changed within a span of 24 hours... Parts of the city flooded, power outage, and many lives lost. Stay home and stay safe everyone (sic)."

From Lakshmi Manchu's Instagram story



Actress Lakshmi Manchu also shared a post on her Instagram story urging Hyderabadis to stay safe and requesting everyone to pray for Hyderabad.