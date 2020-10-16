Reports say that singer Kumar Sanu has tested positive for COVID-19. The famous playback singer’s official Facebook account announced a few hours ago, “Unfortunately Sanuda has tested Corona positive, please pray for his good health. Thank you.”

Courtesy singer Kumar Sanu's Facebook page

A newspaper report suggests that he was all set to visit his wife Saloni and daughters Shannon and Annabel in Los Angeles. That plan has now been postponed till he recovers. He is at his Mumbai residence at the moment and is under mandatory quarantine, suggests reports. Meanwhile, fans have wished the 62-year-old singer a speedy recovery!