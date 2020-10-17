Anupam Kher calls out Dharma Productions for not tagging him in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai anniversary post
Bollywood's iconic movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai turns 22! To celebrate the milestone, Dharma Production's official Twitter handle posted a celebratory tweet in which the admin tagged actors Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukherji besides Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta.
The Dharma post read: “Pyaar + dosti & a whole lot of nostalgia for a story that changed generations to come! Celebrating #22YearsOfKKHH! Star-struck #KuchKuchHotaHai @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @iamsrk @itsKajolD #RaniMukerji #KKHH.”
However, actor Anupam Kher, who played a significant role in the movie, was a little disappointed that they did not tag him in the post. The actor quote tweeted the post in which he wrote:
“Hum bhi the film mein dost. Hum Ko bhi tag kar diya hota. Anyway!! Happy to be part of this film!! Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes @DharmaMovies #22YearsOfKKHH.”
Sharing a video montage with some of the best moments from the film, Karan wrote, “#22yearsofKKHH.....memories of a lifetime ...eternally grateful for all the love.”
Kajol too took to Instagram to share cartoon versions of three of the most iconic moments from the film with her dialogues - ‘Mera pehla pyar adhura reh gaya Rifat bi’, ‘Kuch kuch hota hai Rahul, tum nahin samjhoge’ and ‘Rahul is a cheater, he is a cheater, cheater...’
