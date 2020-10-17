Bollywood's iconic movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai turns 22! To celebrate the milestone, Dharma Production's official Twitter handle posted a celebratory tweet in which the admin tagged actors Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukherji besides Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta.

The Dharma post read: “Pyaar + dosti & a whole lot of nostalgia for a story that changed generations to come! Celebrating #22YearsOfKKHH! Star-struck #KuchKuchHotaHai @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @iamsrk @itsKajolD #RaniMukerji #KKHH.”

However, actor Anupam Kher, who played a significant role in the movie, was a little disappointed that they did not tag him in the post. The actor quote tweeted the post in which he wrote:

“Hum bhi the film mein dost. Hum Ko bhi tag kar diya hota. Anyway!! Happy to be part of this film!! Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes @DharmaMovies #22YearsOfKKHH.”

Sharing a video montage with some of the best moments from the film, Karan wrote, “#22yearsofKKHH.....memories of a lifetime ...eternally grateful for all the love.”

Kajol too took to Instagram to share cartoon versions of three of the most iconic moments from the film with her dialogues - ‘Mera pehla pyar adhura reh gaya Rifat bi’, ‘Kuch kuch hota hai Rahul, tum nahin samjhoge’ and ‘Rahul is a cheater, he is a cheater, cheater...’