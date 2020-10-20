We all got a glimpse of Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan’s rift during the launch of the show earlier this month. So, it’s not at all surprising when we see the three seniors locking horns in today’s episode that leads to Hina and Gauahar requesting Big Boss for strict action against Shukla.

Till now we saw how the three seniors displayed a pleasant equation which crumbled when they became each other’s competitors in the To Be Confirmed task. In the task, the freshers are divided into three groups to be led by the three seniors. While Sidharth is seen telling his teammates – Nikky Tamboli, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia to do whatever they can to win the task, Hina and Gauahar are miffed by his attitude and point out at the rules of the game. The two female senior members speak to Big Boss in the confession room and request to take him to the task.

There is also news of Sidharth leaving the house. He was apparently captured in the camera leaving the house. Again, there also another news doing the rounds and that is new members will be replacing the current seniors. And the names include Big Boss 13 contestants Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Paras Chhabra.

Big Boss 14 seems to be getting more interesting.