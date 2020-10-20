Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor revealed this in a tweet he posted on October 20.

Prithviraj who is currently shooting for Dijo Jose Anthony's Jana Gana Mana also shared that all precautions were taken and yet he has contracted the virus.

The actor tweeted saying, "Hello everyone, I have been shooting for Dijo Jose Anthony's Jana Gana Mana since October 7. We had strict protocols in place with regards to Covid regulations and associated safety measures. As is the norm, all involved in the shoot were tested before the schedule started and after the last day of shoot in the courtroom set we had put up, tests were repeated. Unfortunately, the test results this time came back positive and I have gone into isolation." The actor shared further, "I am asymptomatic and am doing fine now. All primary and secondary contacts have been advised to isolate and get tested. Hoping to recover soon and get back to work ASAP. Cheers and thanks for the love and concern."

Even the film's director Dijo Jose Anthony has tested positive, and both the actor and the filmmaker have isolated themselves.

The film crew and all those who were in contact with the two have to go into self-isolation, a crew member said.