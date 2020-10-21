Actor Sanjay Dutt who was diagnosed with Stage 3 lung cancer in August earlier this year, has recovered from the illness. The actor tweeted a thank you note in which he says, "On the occasion of my kids' birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can-the health and well-being of our family."

As per earlier reports, the actor was to fly to the US for immediate treatment. The 61-year-old had informed his fans about his illness by tweeting about it. "Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon," Dutt had tweeted.

But from his latest note, it appears, that he was treated in Mumbai at the Kokilaben Hospital. Dutt's note clearly mentioned the name, "I am especially grateful to Dr. Sewanti and her team of doctors, nurses and the medical staff at Kokilaben Hospital who have taken such good care of me in the last few weeks. Humbled and grateful."

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt will next be seen in KGF Chapter 2 in which he plays the role of Adheera.