Actress Parul Yadav is lending her support to local weavers in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu who have been impacted by the lockdown. "Indian handlooms are the absolute best in the world and it is up to all of us to ensure that this beautiful tradition is preserved and promoted," says the actress.

Parul is posting videos and images on her Instagram handle to promote weavers who are supported by the local sustainable brand Desi. She says, "As Mahatma Gandhi said India lives in villages and unless we ensure that there is sufficient economic opportunity in rural India we can not become the superpower that we can be."



Her latest video is a quirky take on using a handloom saree as a drape over casuaul wear and it has garnered thousands of likes on the Instagram.

Titled My Desi Challenge: Artist For Weavers, the post reads, "Handloom textiles and crafts hold a massive place in India's cultural heritage and is the only country that offers diverse weaving techniques. Due to the pandemic and reduced demand, the weaver community has been facing dire consequences with thousands of meters of fabric lying unsold. To save their skills, livelihoods and help a weaver smile again this #SheharKiLadki is here to remind you to support handloom and #ShopLocal."