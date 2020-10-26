Neha Kakkar tied the knot with fellow singer Rohanpreet Singh. And by the looks of the pictures and videos that have gone viral, the couple certainly had a blast during the celebrations.

The couple got married in an Anand Karaj ceremony at a gurudwara, which was followed by a grand varmala ceremony with their friends and family in attendance.

For the second ceremony, Neha wore red bridal lehenga with a huge nose ring. She arrived on a big chariot with a veil over her head. A troupe of dancers in blue and golden costumes performed in front of the chariot as she arrived. She then reached an elevated podium where she exchanged garlands with Rohanpreet.

Rohanpreet was in a white and silver sherwani with a red turban.

On Monday, Neha and Rohanpreet’s first professional collaboration, a song titled Nehu Da Vyah, was released. The wedding celebrations coincided with the song release, pictures and videos from which were shared with the same hashtag as the title of the song.