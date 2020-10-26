The City Council of Wroclaw, Poland, has named a square after Amitabh Bachchan's father Harivansh Rai Bachchan, as a tribute to the late poet. The Bollywood icon shared the news on his verified Instagram account.



"The City Council of the City of Wroclaw, Poland has decided to name a Square after my Father .. there could not have been a more apt blessing on Dushhera than this .. a moment of extreme pride for the family, for the Indian community in Wroclaw .. and India .. JAI HIND," wrote the actor.

T 3701 - 'प्रबिसि नगर कीजे सब काजा। हृदयँ राखि कोसलपुर राजा॥' ..

~ रामचरितमानस , सुंदर कांड

भावार्थ

अयोध्यापुरी के राजा श्री रघुनाथजी को हृदय में रखे हुए नगर में प्रवेश करके सब काम कीजिए।

City of Wroclaw, Poland, to name square after Babuji

