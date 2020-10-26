Ananya Birla, daughter of Kumar Mangalam Birla (Chairman of Aditya Birla Group) and Neerja Birla, called out an Italian-American restaurant for its racist treatment of her and her family. The 26-year-old singer/songwriter took to Twitter claiming that the staff of a restaurant in Washington ‘literally threw’ her family out.

Ananya wrote on Twitter: This restaurant Scopa Restaurant literally threw my family and I, out of their premises. So racist. So sad. You really need to treat your customers right. Very racist. This is not okay.

This restaurant @ScopaRestaurant literally threw my family and I, out of their premises. So racist. So sad. You really need to treat your customers right. Very racist. This is not okay. — Ananya Birla (@ananya_birla) October 24, 2020

We waited for 3 hours to eat at your restaurant. @chefantonia Your waiter Joshua Silverman was extremely rude to my mother, bordering racist. This isn’t okay.

We waited for 3 hours to eat at your restaurant. @chefantonia Your waiter Joshua Silverman was extremely rude to my mother, bordering racist. This isn’t okay. — Ananya Birla (@ananya_birla) October 24, 2020

Entrepreneur and wife of business tycoon Kumar Mangalam Birla, Neerja Birla termed it ‘very shocking.’

Very shocking ..absolutely ridiculous behaviour by @ScopaRestaurant . You have no right to treat any of your customers like this. https://t.co/szUkdxAgNh — Neerja Birla (@NeerjaBirla) October 24, 2020

Her brother Aryaman Birla, a cricketer, too, wrote that racism was real and the incident was ‘unbelievable.’

I have never experienced anything of this sort. Racism exists and is real. Unbelievable. @ScopaRestaurant https://t.co/FU0NE8e7Qu — Aryaman Birla (@AryamanBirla) October 24, 2020

Actors Karanvir Bohra and Rannvijay Singh also condemned the incident.

Can not believe it. This is not ok https://t.co/gTGTsESk8R — Rannvijay Singha (@rannvijaysingha) October 24, 2020