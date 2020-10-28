The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday raided Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash's residence in Mumbai, where it claims to have found 1.7 grams of charas and at least two bottles of cannabis (CBD) oil.

“Prakash’s name cropped up during the questioning of one of the paddlers arrested by us in the case in which we are looking to bust drug networks around Bollywood, Based on the information, we raided her residence today. We found 1.7 grams of charas and at least two bottles of CBD oil,” an NCB official informed media.

The official also informed that Prakash was not at home at the time of the raid, and the search was carried out in the presence of her acquaintances.

It is to be noted that Deepika Padukone and her manager Karishma Prakash were interrogated by NCB a few weeks ago after their chat from 2017 went viral.