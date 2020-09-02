Close on the heels of Powerstar Pawan Kalyan's 49th Birthday, makers of his upcoming film unveiled the poster of Vakeel Saab in an engaging video that introduces the theme of the story too. It is touted to be the remake of Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Hindi film Pink ( later reprised by Ajith Kumar in Tamil version). The motion poster shows Pawan Kalyan dressed as a lawyer with gritty resolve in his eyes to see his case through. The film is helmed by Sriram Venu and produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju. PK fans are excited we hear to see him on the big screen after a while.