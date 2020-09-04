Sandalwood actress, Ragini Dwivedi, was arrested on Friday by Bengaluru Police's Central Crime Branch (CCB) in connection with the drug case. The CCB, which is probing the drug menace in the Kannada film industry (popularly known as Sandalwood) carried out searches at the actress' residence on Friday morning, as per reports.

The actress was questioned for nearly seven hours since 11 am, as per media reports. The CCB had served a notice to the actress on Wednesday, and she was asked to asking her to depose before them on Thursday,. However, Ragini sent a team of lawyers seeking time till Monday. The police then directed her to appear before them on Friday.

Meanwhile, it was reported that the police have arrested one Ravi Shankar, a clerk at the Regional Transport Office in Jayanagar. Ravi allegedly has close acquaintances in the Kannada film industry and is a friend of Ragini. He was arrested in connection with the drugs case and a court has sent him to police custody for five days.

The CCB intensified its investigation into a drug haul in Bengaluru after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested three persons from the city, who were allegedly supplying drugs to singers and actors in the Kannada film industry. Filmmaker and journalist Indrajit Lankesh had given his statement to the CCB about drug abuse in Sandalwood. He had also claimed that at least 15 people in the industry were involved in the drug trade.

Ragini is expected to remain in CCB custody until Monday as per reports. She is among the top stars in Sandalwood and is known for films such as Kempe Gowda, Bangari and Ragini IPS.