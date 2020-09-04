With season 2 of Mirzapur only a month away we found out what Kallem Bhai dreaded son Munna aka actor Divyenndu was up to during the lockdown.

He spent time judiciously during the lockdown exploring hobbies with cooking being one of them. With more time at hand, he felt that it was an apt time to work towards his love rustling up different dishes.

Actor Divyenndu

"I have always enjoyed a busy schedule but during the lockdown, I sat back and caught up on my long-pending rest. The lockdown was a good time to unwind, settle down, and just laze around. I spent a lot of time cooking, reading books, and watching classic films of Stanley Kubrick and Pedro Almodovar," says Divyenndu.

Divyenndu with co-star Abhishek Banerjee in Mirzapur

Known for his roles in Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Divyenndu is all ready to surprise his audiences with a remarkable performance in the upcoming second season of Mirzapur. Feared by the locals as the dreads son of Kaleen Bhai played by Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu rocked his part as Munna. The second season will have most of the old cast with some new actors also joining in.