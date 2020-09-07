Kannada film actress Ragini Dwivedi, who was arrested under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act on September 4, will be in police custody for five more days, as per reports.

The actress's police custody ended on Monday, and the Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru presented her before the First ACMM court through video conference. "Today Ragini was produced to the Court and on CCB request, the court has granted five days police custody of Ragini," Bengaluru Joint Commissioner Sandeep Patil said in a statement.

As per media reports, the actress, who was arrested on Friday, has not been cooperating with the investigation, therefore warranting the police to seek her custody for another five days.

Reports also allege the actress has deleted all her messages from her mobile phone in order to wipe out digital evidence. But CCB officials have managed to retrieve the data. The Kannada film industry, popularly known as Sandalwood is hit by a high profile drug scandal. Six people have been arrested, including Ragini and the police are on the lookout for seven others.

As per reports, Aditya Alva, son of former minister the late Jeevaraj Alva's son too is involved and is absconding.