Telugu television Kondapalli Sravani reportedly died by suicide at her Hyderabad house. The police had earlier informed of the same. The actress is known for her roles in hit TV soaps like Manasu Mamatha and Mounaragam.



The actress was discovered hanging at her residence. The family members had informed that she had shut the door from inside and when she didn’t open the door for a long time, their suspicions grew and once they barged in, she was found hanging. She was brought dead to the hospital and we learnt that autopsy and further investigations of the body are likely to take place. Reports have emerged that she was facing some harassment from ex-boyfriend Devaraj Reddy. The family also wasn’t in favour of Devraj and a police complaint was lodged against him a couple of months ago.



The SR Nagar Circle inspector shared, “Since Sravani’s family is making an allegation, we will arrest and question him,” the Circle Inspector added. The police officer said Devaraj was arrested on a complaint by Sravani in June that he was pestering her to marry him. The family members alleged that Sravani took the extreme step as police had failed to act on her complaint against Devaraj. Devaraj had come into contact with the actress through Tik-Tok a few months ago. The friendship between the two turned into love. Sravani’s family said he started harassing her for money. Devaraj had threatened to post her personal photographs and videos on social media, the family said. Devaraj had agreed to delete the photographs on payment of Rs 1 lakh and they had paid the money in instalments through Google Pay.” After the harassment didn’t stop, even after 1 lakh was sent, she lodged a complaint. We learnt that cops have sent a team to Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada town to arrest Devaraj.

*Edited with inputs from IANS*