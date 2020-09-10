In an unexpected move, an Ayodhya seer has come out in support of actor Kangana Ranaut and has termed the demolition of her office in Mumbai "an act of vendetta".

Mahant Paramhans Das of Tapasvi Chhavni said that even 'Matoshri', the residence of the Thackeray family had a lot of illegal construction which should also be demolished.



Mounting a blistering attack on Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for using objectionable words against Kangana, he said that she was being targeted for supporting a CBI inquiry into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

The Mahant said that the Shiv Sena was set up by Balasaheb Thackeray to protect Hindus but the party has now become an organization of those who are working against the country and is targeting the daughters of the nation.

The Tapasvi Chhavni supporters also burnt posters of Shiv Sena leaders and an effigy of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday.

