Singer-songwriter Lily Allen and actor David Harbour got hitched at an Elvis-themed chapel in Las Vegas.

While Allen looked pretty in a white belted Dior mini dress, David decked up in a black suit with a polka dot tie. The marriage ceremony, held at Graceland Wedding Chapel, had only Elvis Presley impersonator and Allen's daughters in tow in attendance.

Taking to Instagram, David shared two pictures and wrote, "In a wedding officiated by the king himself, the people’s princess wed her devoted, low born, but kind credit card holder in a beautiful ceremony lit by the ashen skies courtesy of a burning state miles away in the midst of a global pandemic. Refreshments were served at a small reception following."





The reception was held at a local In-N-Out fast-food joint and for refreshments, there were burgers, fries and cold drinks. And, in one of the pictures shared by Allen on her Instagram account, she could be seen digging into a burger. #Goals, we have to say!



More pictures: