Earlier on Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished the office of actress Kangana Ranaut in Mumbai, leading to an uproar against the ruling party in the state Shiv Sena. Even Kangana herself shared a video on her social media account blaming the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.



"Udhhav Thackeray, do you think that you along with the film mafia broke my house and took big revenge? Today my home is broken, tomorrow your ego will be broken. This is the wheel of time. Remember this. It doesn't always remain the same," she said in the video.



Stating that the party has no connection with the said event, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the action was taken solely by the BMC.



"The action at Kangana Ranaut's office is done by BMC. It has no connection with Shiv Sena. You can talk to the Mayor or the BMC Commissioner on it," Raut told news agency ANI.

The action at #KanganaRanaut's office is done by BMC. It has no connection with Shiv Sena. You can talk to the Mayor or the BMC Commissioner on it: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut pic.twitter.com/ENwDYrTTky — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2020

A few days ago, Raut had attracted heavy criticism after he made an abusive remark against Kangana who had referred to Mumbai as 'PoK'.

