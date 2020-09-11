Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and her explosive tweets have been making headlines all over the internet for the past few days. However, her recent face-off with the Maharashtra government has garnered praise from popular Tamil actor Vishal. The actor took to Twitter and compared her action to that of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh as he lauded her for staying strong despite the 'wrath' of the Government.

He went on to say that Kangana taking on the Maharashtra government will 'set an example' for people to speak against the government when something goes wrong. The actor has been receiving flak for his statement.

His tweet read: 'Dear Kangana, hats off to your guts, you have never thought twice to voice out what is right and what is wrong. It wasn't your personal issue, but even then facing the wrath of the government, you stayed strong which makes it a very big example. It's something similar to what Bhagat Singh did in the 1920s.'

Kangana, who is fighting the demolition of her Mumbai office at the Bombay High Court, had hit out at CM Uddhav Thackeray in a video released earlier on Wednesday. After ruffling feathers of the ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra with her 'Mumbai feels like Pakistan Occupied Kashmir' comments, the actress on Wednesday directly took on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, saying his 'ego will be destroyed' the way her Bandra home was demolished by the city's civic body for 'illegal alterations.'

