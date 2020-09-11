Until further relief, Rhea -- who was arrested on Tuesday and sent to judicial custody till September 22 -- will remain in the Byculla Jail.

A Mumbai Special Court on Friday rejected the bail applications of actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and four others accused in the drugs case filed by Narcotics Control Bureau, advocate Satish Maneshinde said.

All the six accused are likely to move the Bombay High Court shortly for bail.

Until further relief, Rhea -- who was arrested on Tuesday and sent to judicial custody till September 22 -- will remain in the Byculla Jail.



