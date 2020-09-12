Two leading newbie heroines and a fashion designer are said to be under the scanner of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after actress Rhea Chakraborty confessed doing drugs with them in the presence of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Although NCB hasn't made the names public yet, a report by a leading television news channel identifies these three people as actress Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and designer Simone Khambatta.



The report by the said tv channel also states that Sushant's friend and former manager Rohini Iyer and filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra consumed narcotics substance.



Meanwhile, Rhea in her statement to NCB had accepted her role in procuring drugs for Sushant, and also handling the finances. She also told the agencies that about 80 per cent of Bollywood stars are on drugs, following which it is reported that NCB is set to summon 25 prominent Bollywood stars in the drug investigations.



(with inputs from IANS)