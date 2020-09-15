For fans waiting for Kanye West's new album, Donda are going to have to wait a bit longer. The rapper took to Twitter on Monday night (September 14) to share a string of tweets that he will not be releasing out any music until he was done with his contract with Sony and Universal.

He quickly followed that up by saying that Drake and J. Cole must apologise to him and asked for a meeting with Jay-Z. However, the tweet seems to have been deleted.

He followed this up with a flurry of tweets including this one calling himself the second richest black man in America, which was also deleted.

“I’m not putting no more music out till I’m done with my contract with Sony and Universal,” he tweeted. “On God … in Jesus name … come and get me.”

“I’m the 2nd richest black man in America … I need all my people with me for us to get free.”

Eventually, he wrote: “I need to see everybody’s contracts at Universal and Sony … I’m not gonna watch my people be enslaved … I’m putting my life on the line for my people … The music industry and the NBA are modern day slave ships I’m the new Moses.”

The exact trigger for West’s upset remained elusive at this point in what may continue to be an ongoing tweetstorm. The rapper is well-known for his unfiltered Twitter posts and in July said he had been trying to divorce wife Kim Kardashian.

As per social media reports, Kyane also appeared to call mother-in-law Kris Jenner "Kris Jong-Un" and accused the pair of "white supremacy".

The tweets were quickly deleted.