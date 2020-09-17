Hollywood actor Robert Downey Jr froze his Instagram account for a day to stop the malpractices on social media.

The Iron Man actor shared a post on Instagram which read ‘I am freezing my Instagram for 24 hours. Join me.’ Elaborating on the #StopHateOverProfit post, the actor in his caption wrote: “It’s time to stop hate, bigotry and disinformation. Freeze Instagram today with me.”

The 55-years-old actor also provided a link in the bio which directed users to a page that gave more information about the campaign. A number of public figures have also joined the ongoing campaign and the list includes Jessica Alba, Judd Apatow, Paula Abdul, Penelope Cruz, Leonardo DiCaprio, Naomi Campbell, Orlando Bloom, Jason Alexander, Kate Hudson, Madonna, Shawn Mendes, Katy Perry among others.

The campaign is a diverse and growing coalition that wants Facebook to address the rampant racism, disinformation and hate on its platform. Thousands of businesses and prominent civil rights groups and non-profit organizations are part of it.