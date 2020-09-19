Actress Shweta Tripathi calls Kangana Ranaut's claims that 99 per cent of Bollywood is on drugs an incorrect generalisation.

In an interview with IANS, Shweta who impressed the audience with her recent digital releases such as Cargo and The Gone Game also said that while Kangana's allusion that actresses had to sleep around to get work and that outsiders make space for themselves only after compromising would make for an interesting script, it is not how the film industry functioned.



Here's what she said:

I think narratives doing the rounds that half of the people of the film industry are drug addicts, that female actresses are sleeping around to get work, and outsiders can make their space in the 'big bad world of cinema' only after compromising make for great and interesting scripts. No, that is not how we work here in Bollywood.

Trust me when I say this, no one is forcefully putting drugs in our mouths! If a youngster wants to get into drugs, they will do it anyway -- whether in Mumbai or in any small town of the country. It has nothing to do with the city of Mumbai. I want to tell all parents that it is important to keep a check on the upbringing of their children, with the moral compass in the right direction, as well as their mental health.

I think when we pack our bags and come to Mumbai, our parents should ask if we are fine instead of telling to give up on the initial struggle that we all go through. If we are constantly asked about how much money we earn and are told that our struggle is nothing but a waste of time, it really creates a different kind of mental pressure on any budding talent. It is not about consuming drugs. It is about the issues they face, which in turn lead them into the world of darkness and addiction and mental health issues. I think that should be addressed, instead of defaming an industry.

