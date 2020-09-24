After being summoned by NCB, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone left Goa, where she was shooting for a film, for Mumbai

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone on Thursday left Goa for Mumbai after being summoned by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which has been probing the narcotics angle connected with Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

The actress was in Goa to shoot for an upcoming film by Shakun Batra that also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Pandey. She left her five-star resort in North Goa for Dabolim international airport, from where she be boarding a special chartered flight.

Before leaving for Mumbai, Deepika also met members from her legal team at the resort, informed sources.

The sudden dash to Mumbai comes in wake of the NCB probe, in which a 2017 WhatsApp message allegedly between the actress and her talent manager Karishma Prakash surfaced where the duo was reportedly discussing banned substances. Prakash is a colleague of Jaya Saha at Kwan. Saha has been questioned by all federal agencies in the Sushant probe and is one of the main accused in the FIR filed by the late actor's father.

Deepika has been formally summoned to appear before the NCB officials in Mumbai on Friday.

Actress Sara Ali Khan, also summoned by NCB, was also holidaying in Goa. She too left for Mumbai on Thursday. Sara and Shraddha Kapoor are set to appear before NCB Mumbai office on Saturday.

All the questionings are in connection with the ongoing drug angle probe into the unnatural death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14.