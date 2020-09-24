Actor Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash who was summoned on Monday (Sept 21) by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) over the Bollywood-drug nexus investigation, has requested for exemption till Friday, September 25. The request has been made to the NCB on grounds of ill health.

Deepika along with actors Rakul Preet Singh, Sarah Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor have been summoned by the NCB. Deepika is seeking legal help and is in Goa for the shoot of Shakun Batra's next film, that was interrupted after a slew of chats brought her name to the ongoing investigation. According to sources, Karishma is also in Goa.

The summons came after WhatsApp chats between two people surfaced, starting with the initials D and K who wre talking about maal and hash. Deepika is expected to return to Mumbai today.