Actor Purab Kohli whose latest film London Confidential released on Zee5 says writers in the industry are finally getting their due.

In an interview, the actor is reported to have said, "I think one thing that hasn't been appreciated largely in our industry is...writers, we never nourished...them all these years. They're finally getting valued."

Many shows and films on the OTT platforms are getting recognition because of their strong scripts and writing. Whether it was Paatal Lok, Ramsingh Charlie, Lootcase and other such projects, these are getting appreciated for their writing.

Purab's film London Confidential is an espionage saga centred on a conspiracy to spread an infection all over the world. While the subject was instantly appealing because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Purab got interested in the project because of director Kanwal Sethi. "I think a big reason for me to be interested in this project was the director Kanwal and right from our first meeting I saw that the both of us were in a similar wavelength of cinema. I think that's what drew me to do the project first," said the actor about his film.

In another interview, the actor also appreciated the OTT medium for offering a platform to a variety of actors, writers and musicians. He is reported to have said, "I am proud that I was one of the first actors to move to OTT. I remember doing a show, Sense 8, in 2014."

The actor has done a significant amount of work on OTT platforms, before London Confidential he was seen portraying the character of an unfaithful husband to Rasika Dugal in Out of Love, that is streaming on Hotstar.