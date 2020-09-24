Singer S P Balasubrahmanyam is on maximum life support after his condition deteriorated in the last 24 hours, Chennai's MGM Healthcare hospital said in a medical bulletin on Thursday.







The 74-year-old singer no longer has the coronavirus and he tested negative on September 8. However, he could not be taken off the ventilator because of the condition of his lungs, as revealed by his son S P Charan who has been sharing health updates about his father on social media.



On Wednesday, Charan posted on Instagram that SPB was making steady progress and was undergoing physiotherapy. He also mention how his father was "eager to leave the hospital as early as possible."



But as per the latest update, the singer is on life support again. The singer's close friend, actor Kamal Haasan visited the hospital on Thursday night. SPB has been in hospital since August 5 after testing positive for COVID-19.



Drummer Shivamani appeals to people to pray for SPB