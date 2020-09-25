It was widely reported that the actor Ranveer Singh had sought permission to be present at the NCB office during Deepika Padukone's questioning session citing her anxiety issues. The NCB, however, clarified that it has not received any such request.

In another interview, an NCB official was quoted saying: “There are questions whether Ranveer Singh is joining the investigation with Deepika Padukone. We confirm that we have not received any such request from any summoned person. The last email received from the concerned summoned person is only regarding joining the investigation.”

Deepika arrived in Mumbai from Goa on Thursday, September 24. She was shooting for Shakun Batra’s next with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Goa. Deepika was seen arriving in Mumbai with her husband, Ranveer Singh beside her.