The Narcotics Control Bureau is all set to the quiz at least three Bollywood actresses in connection with the ongoing probe into the drugs angle surrounding the actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

They include Deepika Padukone, was quizzed at Narcotics Control Bureau's Mumbai Port Trust Guest House in Colaba, where NCB is operating from at the moment. She went alone, her actor-husband Ranveer Singh did not accompany her.

Similarly, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor are likely to be probed at the NCB office in Ballard Pier today.



The two venues are barely three kms apart in South Mumbai and the Mumbai Police have deployed adequate security as a precaution in view of the huge public attention the probe has generated.

After Rhea Chakraborty, these three actresses are the biggest ones to have come under the NCB radar, which is attempting to unravel the alleged drugs nexus in Bollywood since the past two months.