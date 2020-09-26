Actress Deepika Padukone has arrived at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) at Mumbai Port Trust Guest House, where NCB is operating from at the moment. The questioning will be related to the WhatsApp chat that emerged a few days ago where she was allegedly having a conversation with her manager Karishma Prakash about drugs. According to reports, Karishma was questioned for a long time by the NCB team on Friday. We hear that at the moment she is being grilled by a four-member team. Reports say that they might be facing each other as well as a part of the process. Deepika arrived with husband Ranveer Singh at Mumbai yesterday as she was shooting.



Unlike reports that earlier emerged that Ranveer Singh might accompany her, she came for the questioning without him. She was asked to come in for questioning around the middle of the week. Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan is also to be questioned today. They will most likely be questioned at NCB’s Ballard Estate office. Apart from the arrests of Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Samuel Miranda, there were several other developments in the case as well. Actress Rakul Preet Singh and former Dharma Production executive producer Kshitij Prasad Ravi received summons from the NCB as well.