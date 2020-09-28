Big Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana who has been supportive of the on-going all-India farmer's protest against the contentious farm's bill tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a protest in Punjab.

Himanshi took to social media disseminate the news. Her post on Instagram read: "I want to inform you all that I have tested COVID positive even after taking proper precautions. As you all know that I have been part of the protest yesterday and the area was crowded so I got myself tested before going to the shoot in the evening." She further requested people who came in contact with her to get their tests done and be cautious.

Himanshi who has featured in many music videos including Allah Khair Kare that received 1 million views on YouTube, had participated in the protest on September 25 and had shared multiple pictures on Twitter.