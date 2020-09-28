Actors Rose Leslie and Kit Harington of Game of Thrones fame are expecting their first child.

The actress showed her baby bump in the latest issue of Make Magazine. The picture has now gone viral and is all over the social media.





She and Harington had played star-crossed lovers Ygritte and Jon Snow in the hit series "Game of Thrones" (GOT).

The dating rumours began in 2012. After a brief split, the couple reconciled. They officially confirmed the relationship in April 2016.

After getting engaged in September 2017, they married in Scotland in June 2018.



Leslie and Harington are currently spending time together in their Tudor manor house in East Anglia.

