Ranbir Kapoor is not on social media, but his fans and family members have flooded almost all digital platforms with the best wishes for the actor on his 38th birthday on Monday.



Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted a collage of her pictures with him on Instagram and wrote: "Happiest bday AWESOMENESS! Love you so much#babybrother #38andfab," she wrote on Instagram.



Today also marks the birthday of Ranbir's aunt Rima Jain. Wishing both of them, Ranbir's first cousin, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, posted on Instagram: "Great minds, great people born on the same day...wah. Happy Birthday Best Aunt and Best Bro," Kareena captioned the post.



Cousin Kareena also shared an unseen picture of the two from their childhood days.



Singer Armaan Malik, too, wished Ranbir.



"Happy birthday to one of my absolute favourites #RanbirKapoor! You're a talent beyond compare keep shining brother," he tweeted.



Ranbir will share the screen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, also featuring Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. He also has Karan Malhotra's Shamshera coming up, with Vaani Kapoor.