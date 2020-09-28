Hollywood actor Joaquin Pheonix and his fiance, actor Rooney Mara, have become parents to a baby boy!

The couple has named their first-born after Phoenix’s late brother, actor River Phoenix, who had passed away in 1993 at the age of 23.

According to reports, the news was shared by Russian filmmaker Victor Kossakovsky during a Q&A session at the 2020 Zurich Film Festival on Sunday. The session was held post the screening of his documentary titled Gunda, which is executive produced by Pheonix.

“He just got a baby, by the way. A beautiful son called River, so he cannot promote it now,” Kossakovsky said when asked about the Oscar-winning actor.

Earlier in May, it was confirmed in that the Mara-Phoenix couple was expecting.

The two reportedly met in 2016 on the sets of Mary Magdalene, in which Mara (35) played the title role alongside Phoenix (45) who played Jesus. They started dating soon after and made their red carpet debut at the closing ceremony of Cannes Film Festival 2017, making it public.

The couple got engaged last year in July.