The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday refuted the claims that Kshitij Prasad, a former employee of Dharmatic Entertainment - a sister concern of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, was humiliated and tormented by the agency sleuths, and termed the claims as "mischievous" and "completely untrue".

This clarification came after Kshitij Prasad’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde alleged that his client was pressurised to name Karan Johar during the interrogation.



A report published in a national daily also stated that Kshitij has told a Mumbai court on Sunday that NCB is pressurising him to falsely implicate Johar and other executives of the production company in a case of alleged consumption of drugs.



In its statement, NCB said that the news item has been purportedly released by Satish Maneshinde.



"It is very unambiguously stated here that the above news item in circulation is mischievous and completely untrue. NCB arrested Kshitij as some incriminating evidences were recovered from him," the agency said and added that he was placed under arrest after following the due process of law. "His lawyer and his family (mother) were informed as per the procedure. He was also allowed to meet his father-in-law and his wife at the NCB office," it added.



The NCB also said that as Kshitij was not cooperating with the investigation, it was brought to the notice of the court with a request to grant NCB his custody on Sunday when he was produced for remand after a medical check-up.



Kshitij has been sent to NCB custody till October 3. The agency further said that the court has observed in its order that no physical "ill-treatment" has been handed out to accused.



(with inputs from IANS)