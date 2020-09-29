Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha and his daughter, actress Sonakshi Sinha, appear together on screen for the first time, in a new music video.

Titled Zaroorat, the song also has personalities such as Kiran Bedi, Sonal Mansingh, Laxmi Agarwal, Laxmi Narayan Tripathi and Ani Choying Drolma featuring in the video.

"The song gives expression to the pain of the people and how it can be eased. I am positive that we will tide through these difficult times and I am happy to have offered my voice to such a perceptive and creative initiative," Shatrughan Sinha said.

Added Sonakshi, "We are tackling big problems right now - economic slowdown, internal conflicts and tension at our borders. Now more than ever, it has become pertinent to lend a helping hand or a kind word or even a smile."

Zaroorat has been penned by Shravan Pundirr and rendered by artistes including Simran Choudhary, Ajay Keswani, Shruti Unwind and rappers Muhfaad and Violina.