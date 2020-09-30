Aspiring actor Akshat Utkarsh was found dead in his apartment in Andheri, Mumbai.

"Actor Akshat Utkarsh dies allegedly by suicide at his residence in Mumbai's Andheri area. Case lodged, the matter being probed. Body handed over to the family after postmortem: Mumbai Police," a statement issued by Mumbai Police reads, about the death that reportedly occurred on Monday.

Akshat originally hailed from Muzaffarpur and was trying his luck in films over the past couple of years.

As per a report in a daily, the family of the late actor suspects that he was murdered. They have also taken his body to Muzaffarpur on Tuesday.