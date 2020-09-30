Guess what actor Abhishek Banerjee aka the deadly Hathoda Tyagi of Paatal Lok has been up to lately? The humble actor is giving us major vacation goals! The actor is currently busy holidaying at Goa along with his wife, Tina Noronha.

Abhishek with his wife, Tina

"My wife and I love the peripatetic life; we absolutely love to travel, we live for it! And Goa is like our second home. We were waiting for the right time to spread our wings again, as we were at home for the past few months. Staying in the wilderness, camping at adventurous locations, watching the sunrise from a hilltop, finding serenity at lovely beaches is what gives me and Tina, the ultimate peace of mind. So yes, we are glad that we could take a mini-vacation to Goa after such a long time," tells Abhishek.

While Abhishek’s outstanding performance in Pataal Lok has made a mark in the hearts of the viewers, the actor is all set to entertain them again with his upcoming projects like Pari-war, Helmet and Aankh Micholi.