His Story is about the relationship between two men, and Mrinal Dutt plays one of the protagonists.

Actor Mrinal Dutt, who plays a pivotal role in the upcoming web series His Story, says the recent poster controversy around the show surprised him.

Last week, National Award-winning filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria pointed out how the poster of His Story is similar to that of his film Loev.

"To be honest, it came as a total surprise to all of us! We are against plagiarism, and who made the original poster did a wonderful job. Our makers put an apology statement. So, yes, whatever needs to be done, has been taken care of. Every artiste is sensitive about their work because it takes so much effort and time to create something, and plagiarism is not supported," Mrinal told IANS.



"My character's name is Preet Jaiswal, who is a food critic and blogger, traveller the world and explorer in life. He has his own restaurant and is in love with a man. How their love story changes a lot of relationships and perspective around them is the journey of our characters," said Mrinal.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the show also features Satyadeet Misra, Priyamani, Charu Shankar, and Rajiv Kumar among others. His Story will stream on ALT Balaji on April 25.