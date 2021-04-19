It's Bollywood star Ranveer Singh's tenth year as an actor. Besides being a successful mainstream actor, Ranveer is a bona fide fashion icon, the face of Indian hip hop culture and an artiste entrepreneur. So who could have been a better face than him to kick off sportswear brand Adidas's latest global campaign, Nothing is Impossible?

Here's an insight into the actor's mind as he steps into the second decade of his acting career.

From multiple rejections at the start of your career to becoming a successful actor, how did you navigate the journey?

At different points and in several instances during my struggling years, I felt like there was no hope. Getting a foothold in a largely exclusive entertainment industry seemed unachievable. But I persisted - you could say I was both hungry and foolish, and more than anything else, I believed in my abilities and in my potential. I was well aware of the long shot that it was. But I was willing to take that leap of faith. My single-mindedness and determination eventually paid off and my dream came true.

What has been the biggest learning in your journey to stardom?

When young actors, especially ‘outsiders’ come up to me seeking advice I urge them to not be lured towards performing arts or the entertainment business because of fame and money. Those are transient. One must be here for the joy of performing. And another important thing I’ve learned is to keep taking risks. The bigger the risk, the bigger the reward. You may falter during that process, but I believe that there are no failures in life- there are only lessons.

You are now providing a huge platform to fellow dreamers who are rank outsiders in the music industry...

One can have the passion and grit and can even prepare endlessly for the moment that one gets to shine. But oftentimes the missing piece of the puzzle is ‘opportunity’. My hustle was a difficult one due to the sheer lack of opportunities. That’s what I wanted to create for fellow dreamers. To provide the opportunity to young creators who were burning with passion. To give them a platform to showcase their talent. It is my way of giving back and paying forward the blessings I have received.

