Covid-19 relief: Star-studded global fundraiser We for India raises $5 million

The global fundraiser We for India, which saw international celebrities like Ed Sheeran, Steven Spielberg and Annie Lennox joining Bollywood stars, has raised more than $5 million for Covid relief work in India.



Held in association with GiveIndia, The World We Want and Facebook, the virtual concert held on Independence Day (August 15) saw over 100 entertainers, influencers and artistes, who performed and enthralled global audiences.

Hosted by actor Rajkummar Rao, the fundraiser saw leading filmmakers Steven Spielberg, Rajkumar Hirani, Kabir Khan, Karan Johar, Imtiaz Ali and Farhan Akhtar.



Among Indian film superstars, Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan, Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi, R Madhavan, Vidya Balan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kartik Aaryan, Sonakshi Sinha, Prosenjit Chatterjee and Arjun Kapoor made impactful appearances in this extravaganza.

The viewers were also left mesmerised by performances from global musical maestro AR Rahman, the legendary Annie Lennox, Ed Sheeran, Sister Sledge ft Sledgendary, Nancy Ajram, Nile Rodgers and Shankar Mahadevan, among other music stalwarts.

Several interesting interactions featuring stars and film icons Saif Ali Khan, Mick Jagger, TV personality Dina Shihabi, Sara Ali Khan, Farah Khan, Vikramaditya Motwane, Ini Dima-Okojie and Parineeti Chopra also motivated the donors to contribute to this noble cause.



A dance-off between Remo D'Souza and Prabhudeva left everyone asking for more. Sports legends Mahesh Bhupathi and Sania Mirza made the concert a heartwarming and enriching experience.

"We are grateful for all the support we have received from each and everyone who donated and came together to make We For India such an impactful journey. Thank you for making it a success and contributing to our India COVID Response Fund. We all know that the pandemic and the suffering it has caused is far from over. We For India is a great, timely initiative to remind us of the need to continue to provide humanitarian aid and strengthen our health infrastructure," said Atul Satija, CEO of GiveIndia.

The show can be watched on Facebook.



(With inputs from IANS)