South-Indian actress ‘Nallennai’ Chitra passes away at 56 in Chennai due to cardiac arrest

Actress Chitra, who made her debut with K Balachander’s Tamil film Apoorva Raagangal starring Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and Nagesh, passed away today

Veteran actress Chitra, who was known for her work in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada cinema, passed away on Saturday allegedly due to a cardiac arrest at her residence in Chennai’s Saligramam. She was 56.

Chitra’s funeral took place in Chennai at 4 pm on Saturday, according to reports.

The actress, who was popularly known as ‘Nallennai Chitra’, had worked in more than 100 Tamil and Malayalam films. She earned the title of ‘Nallennai Chitra’ (‘nallennai’ translates to gingelly oil) after she took part in an oil brand commercial that was well-loved by viewers.

Born in 1965 in Kochi, Cithra finished her education till class 10 before entering the entertainment industry. She made her acting debut with K Balachander’s Tamil film Apoorva Raagangal starring Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and Nagesh.

She eventually made her debut as an adult in the Malayalam film industry with Aattakalasam in 1983 starring actors Mohanlal and Prem Nazir. ‘Nallennai’ Chitra then went on to act in other hit Malayalam movies like Adavitam, Nadodi, Ekalavyan, Devasuram, Commissioner, Aaram Thampuran, and Ustad, to name a few.

Chitra also appeared in a Bollywood film titled Razia in 1982 and was later a part of the 1984 film Ek Nai Paheli.

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran took to social media to offer his condolences. Sharing a picture of Chitra, he wrote, “Rest in Peace (sic).”

Chitra is survived by her husband Vijayaraghavan and daughter Mahalakshmi.