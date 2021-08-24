This virtual tour of Preity Zinta's apple orchards in Himachal Pradesh is a must-see!

Did you know that Bollywood actress Preity Zinta is a part of the farming community in Himachal Pradesh's apple belt? The actress who is currently in her hometown, Shimla, took to social media on Tuesday to give a virtual tour of her apple orchards to her fans and followers.



In the adorable video, she can be seen glowing with pride as she calls herself a farmer and recalls the time she spent there while growing up.



Describing it as an emotional but exhilarating experience, Preity Zinta said, "I was so excited to see apple trees after so long that d minute it stopped raining I ran out & made this video. Glad I did so cuz minutes after it was pouring again. Going back home to our family farm during apple season after so many yrs was an emotional & exhilarating experience (sic.)"







Recalling some of her fondest memories, the actress shared that her favourite part was plucking and collecting the largest and the smallest apples of the season.



"Growing up, this place was dominated by the larger than life presence of my Grandfather, Grandmother and Rajinder Mamaji & Uma Mamiji. We spent the best days of my childhood here. Apple season was always special," she said, adding that there were quite a few rules that they had to follow, "So many rules. No eating in the grading halls, no disturbing or distracting the labour that diligently plucked apples in special baskets called Kiltas, no playing with apples or throwing them around etc. My fav part was apple plucking & collecting the largest and the smallest apples of the season & of course glasses of freshly squeezed apple juice (sic)," she added.



Calling the apple produce of the region the 'best in the world', she also mentioned how her brother managed the farms very well despite challenges that COVID-pandemic brought along. "Two years ago, I officially became a farmer & am so proud to be part of the farming community of the apple belt of Himachal Pradesh. Here’s a shout out to Himachal Apples that are the best apples in the world. I’m super stoked & proud of how well everything is maintained in all the farms given the covid situation, shortage of labour etc... I’m also extremely proud of my brother for going completely organic & replanting our orchard with organic apple trees," she concluded her post.

