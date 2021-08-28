Aparshakti Khurana and his wife blessed with a baby girl

Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti Ahuja have been blessed with a daughter. The couple has named her Arzoie.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared, "Aakriti & Aparshakti welcome with love Arzoie A Khurana. Born August 27th, 2021."



Reacting to the news, Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram stories to express his excitement. "A new member in the fam. Best feeling!"



Just a few days ago, Aparshakti and his wife had shared an adorable video from the baby shower, which saw their whole family coming together.







On the work front, Aparshakti, who has been a part of films like Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Stree and Luka Chuppi among others, is all set to make his debut as a lead actor with Helmet. Set in a small town, the film revolves around the subject of contraceptives.



"It is a really nice, happy, family film on the subject of condoms. It highlights how, even in today’s day and age, where we have a strong education system, going to a medical store and asking for a pack of condoms makes a lot of people uncomfortable. Apart from me, it features Pranutan who is absolutely amazing, and Abhishek Banerjee and Abhishek Verma. I think we were a really good team, and we executed what was written on paper well," Aparshakti told INDULGE about the film.



He also has a web-series titled Stardust, which will see him playing a Bollywood superstar, lined up next.



