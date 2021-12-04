Actor-politician Kamal Haasan is back home after recovering from COVID-19, thanks film fraternity and fans

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan announced on Monday that his stay at the hospital was over, and that he had returned to work since he was doing fine now.

This comes after the actor tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from his trip to Chicago.

In a statement in Tamil that the actor posted on social media soon after returning from the hospital, Kamal thanked the team of doctors for “treating him like a brother.”

Kamal also thanked the nursing staff of the hospital and his daughters Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan. “My heartfelt thanks go to my brother, Mahendran, and my team members who, skipping food and sleep, looked after me,” he added.

The actor also expressed his gratitude to a number of political leaders, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, for their wishes to see him recovered.

Calling Rajinikanth a “dear friend” and music legend Ilaiyaraaja a “dear brother”, Kamal thanked them too for their wishes. He also thanked a host of other celebrities from the film industry including lyricist Vairamuthu, and actors Sathyaraj, Sripriya and Sarathkumar.

Stating that director Lokesh and his Vikram unit had efficiently handled his absence, the actor expressed his gratitude to them as well. The actor also thanked his Bigg Boss unit.

Kamal further went on to express his gratitude to his fans — who he said had offered prayers at temples, mosques and churches to see him recover — and members of the Makkal Needhi Maiam, who he said had conducted blood donation camps and offered ‘annadhanam’ on his behalf.

He concluded by saying, “My wholehearted thanks go to lakhs of Tamil people, who, considering me as one of their own, shed tears for me and kept me in their prayers. I do not know if prayers yield results. But I do know the power of your love. For is it not your love that has saved me from Corona? (sic)”

